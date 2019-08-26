Breaking: Court dismisses suit challenging Kogi APC’s choice of indirect primary

A Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday dismissed a suit challenging the decision of the All Progressives Congress to adopt indirect primary for nominating its candidate for the forthcoming November 16, 2019 gubernatorial election in Kogi State.
The judge, Justice Taiwo Taiwo, upheld the preliminary objections filed by the APC to challenge the suit, in ruling that the suit had been caught by the statute of limitation.
