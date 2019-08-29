Breaking News
Breaking: Court acquits, discharges Jonathan’s aide, Dudafa over alleged N1.6bn fraud

By Innocent Anaba

A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos, today, discharged and acquitted Dr. Emmanuel Dudafa,  Senior Special Assistant to former President Goodluck Jonathan, who was charged for conspiracy, forgery and laundering of the sum of N1.6 billion.

Warimpamoowei Emmanuel Dudafa and ex-President Goodluck Jonathan

The charge was brought against him and a banker Mr Iwejuo Joseph by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

Also discharged and acquitted alongside Dr. Dudafa, on the alleged offences, is a banker, Iwejuo Joseph.

At the delivering of the judgment today, the EFCC was represented by Rotimi Oyedepo, while  Dudafa was represented by Kolawole Salami and Ademola Adefolaju, who stood for Mr. Gboyega Oyewole, SAN, while the banker was represented by Mr Ige Asemudara.

In discharging the accused of the 22 counts charge, Justice Mohammed Idris held that the prosecution failed to prove its case against the two men.

The judge also said the prosecution was unable to link Dudafa and Iwejuo to the said crimes.

The judge while reviewing the documentary and oral evidence of the parties,  said that the prosecution case collapsed because it failed or refused to call vital witnesses that would have helped their case.

