The Executive Chairman, Agege Local Government Area of Lagos State, on Monday, laid the foundation of a new legislative building named after the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Ajayi Obasa, by the council.

The composition of the building, which will have curtain wall design, on completion include a 74-seater gallery, all councillors’ offices en-suite, 18-seater conference room, and a parking lot, among others.

Speaking at the ceremony, Egunjobi said a confluence of factors informed the council’s decision to have a new legislative building, which is named after the Lagos Speaker, who represents Agege Constituency 01 in the State House of Assembly.

He cited the need to create an enabling environment that would inspire quality legislation and make it much more convenient for the councillors to perform legislative functions vested in them

“Many factors informed this project; one, no society can develop without laws that are framed to foster fairness, justice, growth and development.

“It is also imperative that the environmental condition where laws are made is conducive enough and devoid of any kind of impediments and distractions, which are the reasons for this project,” he explained.

The council boss justified the naming of the new legislative building after Obasa, saying the Lagos Speaker, who doubles as the chairman of the Speakers’ Conference is an illustrious son of Agege and has contributed immensely to the development of the area and Lagos in general.

He said, “It is a monument to honour and immortalise the most successful legislator of all time, from our community, in the person of Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Ajayi Obasa.

“Obasa is a lawmaker extraordinaire, who cut his teeth in law-making as a councillor representing Ward E in old Agege Local Government, comprising of our sister council, Orile between 1999 and 2002, and was at a time during the period, the Deputy Leader of the legislative arm.

“The story of modern Lagos and its meteoric rise in the area of growth and development brought about by good governance, an offshoot of cerebral legislation will be incomplete without his name being made mention of.

“He has to his credit: the introduction of town hall meeting in all the 40 constituencies of the state, initiation of four private bills including that of the Neighbourhood Watch, the anti-Kidnapping, the anti-Land Grabbing and the Cancer Institute bills.

“Obasa wields enormous influence in politics for the benefit of Agege and her people. He influenced the location of massive state projects in the area including the ongoing Agege Bridge construction. Not few of our people gained employments into government establishments, from Neighbourhood Safety Corps, Local Government Civil Service Commission, Teaching Service Commission, LASTMA, to LASUTH through him.”

Vanguard