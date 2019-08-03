Cossy Ojiakor’s sex with dog saga unraveled as movie producer speaks

Says: ….There was no sex scene with a dog in the movie

By Ayo Onikoyi

The producer of the movie “Itohan” in which Nollywood actress, Cossy Ojiakor was alleged to have had sex with a dog in one of the scenes has been found by Potpourri.

Mr Lucky Ewah, the producer spoke to Potpourri on phone and explained what actually happened in the film shot in 2002.

A video purportedly surfaced on YouTube showing Cossy Ojiakor in a sex scene with a dog after a defunct magazine, Enquirer owned by Tunde Moshood had made a mince meal of the scene in one of the publications of the magazine, alleging in plain words that actress, Cossy Ojiakor actually had sex with a dog with robust pictures to back it up.

From 2002 till date, the producer of the movie “Itohan” has been incommunicado and nowhere to be seen until Potpourri tracked him down and had him speak on the role of Cossy Ojiakor in the movie. Hear him:

There’s been some sort of controversies over the film you once produced “Itohan”, I want to get the whole story and the role Cossy Ojiakor played in it.

As a movie maker, I’m not the kind of producer that produces nude stories or pornography. I make movies that have to do with women and youth re-orientation. I don’t know how Tunde Moshood got in touch with those materials and he has been using those materials.

That movie was uploaded on YouTube on 22nd of September, 2009. As long as Tunde Moshood has the materials on that project, I’m alleging him to be the person that uploaded it.

Those are the things my lawyer is working on, because it’s an infringement of right. He did not work with me on my set. He has never been a co-producer, director or co-sponsor. So, how did he get those materials?

As I speak with you, I don’t even know Mr. Tunde Moshood. In this very case, Tunde Moshood must come and answer the court. How did he get those materials? The materials the Censors Board did not approve or use… Who gave him those materials?

Are you saying that the materials he (Tunde) uploaded are not from the film?

They are not from the film.

So, how did he work that out?

That is my challenge concerning this whole controversy. So many people have said so many things based on social media, wanting to know if the producer of the movie is alive or around. Truth is, I haven’t been around for some time.

This movie has really caused a lot of controversy because people think that what actually happened in the movie was true. That is the reason Cossy called me to come and clear the air and let Nigerians know that she didn’t actually sleep with a dog.

Now, this is the reason the movie was made in that manner. Recall that the movie was produced in 2002 at a time when the NAPTIP stories on women trafficking was very high, especially in the Niger-Delta region. I’m from Edo State.

There was a time, Her Excellency, Titi Abubakar set up an NGO called NAPTIP, National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons. This same movie was taken to that office because it was an advocacy movie, to advocate against human trafficking.

That was why the movie was produced at the time. To pass the message that most Nigerians travel abroad to do all sorts of undignified things to make money without knowing the dangers involved. Nigerians know the truth about the movie, but my major challenge and concern is how Tunde Moshood came to possess those materials.

Even the movie director doesn’t have access to the material. Only the producer has access to it. So how did Tunde Moshood have access to the materials?

According to Cossy in most of her Instagram posts, she said it’s Halima Abubakar that released some of the clips to Tunde Moshood who was her boyfriend at the time…

She told me all of that. If it is Halima that gave him the clips, they have to come and explain to us because Halima also didn’t work on that set, so how did she get the clips? Halima didn’t work with us. I’ve never used her in any of my jobs. So, how did they get those materials? That’s where my lawyer is coming in.

The social media war of Cossy Ojiakor, Tunde Moshood and Halima Abubakar

The movie “Itohan” was shot in 2002 and uploaded on YouTube in 2009 after the magazine, Enquirer owned by Tunde Moshood made a publication about Cossy Ojiakor having sex with a dog just about the time the movie was being shot. It was 17 years ago and all the drama associated with the saga appeared to have been rested for good until Cossy opened the old wounds again in an Instagram post on her page two weeks ago.

It all started with a picture post by Uche Ogbodo on Instagram, showing Halima Abubakar and three other actresses. Cossy had reacted to the picture, calling Halima a snake that betrayed her.

She then went ahead to paint the picture of how Halima Abubakar leaked the pictures from the movie “Itohan” to Tunde Moshood, publisher of the then Enquirer, whom she also described as Halima’s boyfriend.

“ We were roommates at the time and she had access to my things. I got a picture from the location camera guy on some of the scenes from the film. Halima stole the pictures and gave his boyfriend who twisted the story to sell his magazine,” she said in a private chat with Potpourri.

Cossy said she had never recovered from the stigma the story and pictures brought her and released comments after comments concerning complicity of Halima and Tunde and how they tried to ruin her. At some point, Cossy mentioned Tunde Moshood’s daughter and the latter got infuriated that he replied Cossy with an Instagram post of the video showing Cossy and a dog in bed while some white men watched. But from the video, there was nothing to show that the dog had sex with the actress.

However, Tunde Moshood backed the video with caustic comment directed at Cossy.

He said, “It’s been 10 years since we ran the sex with dog story of Nigeria’s No 1 porn star, Cossy Ojiakor. Good for her then, it wasn’t an internet era, so the story was good as being stale before she pulled her luck too far.

Ordinarily, I would have kept mute with all the name callings but having to drag my innocent daughter was going to the crescendo. The trouble with most of us is that we would rather be ruined by praise than be saved by criticism. Those pushing you won’t be able to help you by the time I finish with you. This story has come and gone but he who the gods will kill, they first make mad.

Sticking to good habits can be hard work, and mistakes are part of the process. Don’t declare failure simply because you messed up or because you are having trouble reaching your goals. Instead use your mistakes as opportunities to grow stronger and become better. Now, Cossy Ojiakor, this challenge is for you.”

However, Halima Abubakar has kept quiet about it all. Chico Ejiro, who was the director of the movie has kept mute also and declined to speak when approached by Potpourri.

