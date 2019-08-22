By Anayo Okoli

ENUGU—A group, Coalition of South East Youth Leaders, COSEYL, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to immortalise the late Professor Eni Njoku in recognition of his contributions to the growth of education in Nigeria, particularly in the field of science.

According to COSEYL, Professor Njoku was the beacon and the bedrock on which Nigeria’s scientific education stood.

The group noted that late Njoku’s contribution to the development of education in Nigeria included his transformational tenures as the first Vice-Chancellor of University of Lagos, UNILAG; first Vice-Chancellor of University of Nigeria, Nsukka, UNN; and former Vice-Chancellor, University of Ibadan.

In a statement by its President-General, Chief Goodluck Ibem, COSEYL noted that Eni Njoku “was a scientist whose scientific research work is still relevant in the world of science today.”

Commending President Buhari for honouring late M. K. O. Abiola, the acclaimed winner of the June 1993 presidential elections and late Joseph Sarwuan Tarka, the group said “the recognition and honour will not be complete without Professor Eni Njoku.

“The national honour and recognition of Professor Eni Njoku is capable of galvanising our people towards increased patriotism, national loyalty and unity, and energised commitment to national service.

“He was a unique and esteemed academia. His achievements have continued to serve as huge sources of inspiration to the teeming youths and academia today.”

