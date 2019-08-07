Corruption cause of poverty in Nigeria – ACTIONAID

Corruption

By Anayo Okoli

ENUGU—ACTIONAID Nigeria has said the level of poverty in Nigeria would continue to rise unless corruption is radically fought and eradicated, adding that it is a major source of poverty.

Country Director, ActionAid Nigeria, Mrs. Ene Obi, who said this, insisted that Nigerians would only be liberated from the strongholds of poverty if corruption was dealt with in the country.

Obi, who said her organisation was leading a crusade that would strengthen the resolve and resistance of Nigerians to corruption, urged everybody to be involved in the crusade.

Obi, who spoke yesterday in Enugu at a stakeholders dialogue on Strengthening Citizens Resistance Against Prevalence of Corruption, was of the opinion that a government that could manage its resources could as well eradicate or reduce poverty to the barest minimum.

Her words: “ActionAid Nigeria has implemented projects in the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory, FCT. We have seen the reality of poverty at the grassroots. Without any doubt, corruption is one the major causes of these deprivations and when dealt with decisively, will liberate many Nigerians from the strongholds of poverty.

“For instance, Enugu State launched free maternal and child health services in 2007 against the backdrop of high infant and maternal mortality rates in the state.

“However, 12 years down the line, can we confidently say we are there yet as a state? Answers to this are our concerns as ActionAid Nigeria.”

According to her, it has become imperative to encourage citizens to be conscious of some of the man-made deprivations before mandates were given to political leaders.

She added: “Citizens must be dogged and determined to ask the right questions and political leaders and institutions must be answerable to the people.

“It is only in this balanced format that we can collectively address our common enemy called corruption.”

