Cordelia Emeh returns home with ‘My London Slave’

By Benjamin Njoku

London-based Nigerian actress, Cordelia Emeh is looking forward to setting the cinemas in Nigeria agog as she concludes plans to premiere her debut movie as a producer, “My London Slave” in the country.

The expository movie first premiered at Odeon IMAX Greenwich in London, few months back, and there are indications that the multi-talented actress is storming the country with the movie on the 6th of September.

In a telephone chat with WG, during the week, Cordelia, who started acting as a teenager and took part in several stage plays back home, described the latest movie as ‘ expository and mind-bowing.’

She added that she decided to produce ‘My London Slave’ as a way of enlightening Nigerians concerning the dangers of travelling abroad in search of greener pastures.

According to her, “ The idea of producing the movie came after hearing the stories of various women in the UK and we decided to share these with the world in the form of a film as a caution. We want to open people’s eyes to the different forms of abuse that couples go through in their relationships so as to enable take action when they notice the signs.”

‘My London Slave’ is a story that centres on a young lady called Ada. A graduate in the medical field who just became a doctor. One of her dreams is to marry a London “Bobo”. Luck shined on her when her bestie and childhood friend successfully introduced and matched her with her London based handsome brother. Life was set to be a dream until the nightmares started.

According to TY Moore, the director of the movie, “Shooting this movie was very emotional for me. It’s stories of people real close to me. The performances of the actors are definitely award winning.”

The movie, shot in London, and Lagos, parades top Nollywood and British stars including, Daniel Lloyd, Rachel Oniga, Jide Kosoko, Demola Amoo, Uche Odoputa, Cordelia Emeh, Toyin Moore, Dapo Opayinka , Charles Lawson, Flavia Apio, Grace Echeta, Iffy Chukwu, Làbáké Làbáké, Funmi Ogidan Bello, Lucien Morgan, Bayo Adewumi, Jacqui Shaw, Neli Kings, Gbemi Kehinde, Christine, Julia, Lucy Edako, Nicki Moore, Jenifa Alali Brown, Ayan De among others.

Recounting her journey into Nollywood, Cordelia said: “I started my acting career as a teenager and took part in several stage plays. In 1991, I got a lead role to feature in a soap opera by the then Frontline Television Limited in Nigeria led by Dolly Esindu after an amazing audition but could not continue with the project due to family and other pressures at the time. With strong determination, I was able to get back into acting several years later when I relocated to the UK, Since 2012 I have not looked back.”

Vanguard