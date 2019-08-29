Continental Re is pleased to announce plans to move to its new office building

CONTINENTAL RE CENTRE is located near the junction of Adetokunbo Ademola Road on Victoria Island – home to the headquarters of many international companies.

Our vision is for this to be a signature, 5-story building of 2463sqm net lettable space offering the ultimate in modern building services.

The new office will allow our team to operate from 3 floors of ultra-modern space; in turn, increasing productivity as a result of the enhanced functionality of the workspace. The rest of the premier office space will be leased and presently, we have a couple of tenants already interested in the other floors.

CONTINENTAL RE CENTRE has been built with safety, efficiency and sustainability in mind.

A trusted brand for developing solutions that meet Africa’s needs for more than 3 decades, Continental Re is committed to set the stage for future and sustained growth.

As we approach the unveiling of the new building, we are eager to use the opportunity to be more productive as well as continue to provide valuable services to our clients.

The project will be complete during the course of fourth quarter 2019.

Vanguard