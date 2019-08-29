Breaking News
Translate

Continental Re is pleased to announce plans to move to its new office building

On 8:42 amIn Newsby

CONTINENTAL RE CENTRE is located near the junction of Adetokunbo Ademola Road on Victoria Island – home to the headquarters of many international companies.

Dr Femi Oyetunji, Group Managing Director & CEO of Continental Re plc

Our vision is for this to be a signature, 5-story building of 2463sqm net lettable space offering the ultimate in modern building services.

The new office will allow our team to operate from 3 floors of ultra-modern space; in turn, increasing productivity as a result of the enhanced functionality of the workspace.  The rest of the premier office space will be leased and presently, we have a couple of tenants already interested in the other floors.Image may contain: sky and outdoor

Worrisome spate of building collapse in Nigeria(Opens in a new browser tab)

CONTINENTAL RE CENTRE has been built with safety, efficiency and sustainability in mind.

A trusted brand for developing solutions that meet Africa’s needs for more than 3 decades, Continental Re is committed to set the stage for future and sustained growth.

As we  approach the unveiling of the new building, we are eager to use the opportunity to be more productive as well as continue to provide valuable services to our clients.

The project will be complete during the course of fourth quarter 2019.

Vanguard

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.