By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has released and transmitted the final list of his cabinet nominees to the State House of Assembly.

This came four weeks after the Governor sent a 25-man list in the first batch to the lawmakers for screening.

Thirteen Commissioner and Special Adviser designates made the second list, making it 38 in total, which had already been transmitted to the legislature.

A statement by the Deputy Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Gboyega Akosile, confirmed the second list had names of accomplished politicians and technocrats who “understand the current need of Lagos” and the development agenda of the Governor.

The Governor’s media aide said the selection process was rigorous, because of the need to constitute the best team that would serve Lagos in line with the Sanwo-Olu administration’s vision of delivering a city-state that will rank among the topmost liveable cities in the world.

Below are the names in the second batch of nominees: Joe Igbokwe, Oladele Ajayi, Oluwatoyin Fayinka, Mrs Yetunde Arobieke, firmer Chairman Agboyu-Ketu Local Council Development Area, LCDA, Olarenwaju Sanusi, Bonu Solomon Saanu, ARC. Kabiru Ahmed, Mrs Lola Akande, Prince Anofiu Elegushi, Mrs Solape Hammond, Morufu Akinderu Fatai, Mrs Shulamite Olufunke Adebolu, and Tokunbo Wahab.

