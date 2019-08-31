Club friendlies: Bendel Insurance FC defeat Eagle Wings 2-1

Bendel Insurance Football Club on Friday continued their pre-season build-up on an impressive note as they defeated Eagle Wings FC by 2-1 at the Crescent Sports Club Complex in Benin.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Bendel Insurance came from behind to beat the Eagle Wings with goals from Adimorama Eze in the 74th and 81st minutes.

The Insurers had taken the lead through Oghenetega Ovie in the 22nd minute.

Speaking with his players at the end of the match, Bendel Insurance’s Technical Manager, Benard Ogbe, cautioned his players against allowing their opponents to take the driver’s seat in any game.

NAN reports that Bendel Insurance and seven other clubs were relegated from the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) at the end of the 2018/2019 season.

Insurance FC, as part of their preparations for the new Nigeria National League (NNL) season, had earlier defeated the University of Benin (UNIBEN) team 2-1 and Inne Stars 3-2 in friendlies.(NAN)

Vanguard