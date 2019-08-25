Cleric urges political office holders to listen to public opinions

A Cleric, Rev. Fr. Basil Ucheonye on Sunday urged political office holders to listen to the opinions and desires of the public to enable promote and build strong sustainable democratic governance.

Ucheonye made the call during his sermon at Saint Joseph Catholic Church, Awka in Anambra.

He said that being a good listener would help political office holders know the need of the people as well as ensuring that their challenges are addressed.

“Rather than running a one-man show government, you as a leader should listen to the desires of the people who elected you. By doing so, you are promoting inclusive and democratic governance.

“By listening to them, you will know their needs and channel resources to provide those needs. As you are doing this, you are making the people happy and comfortable; their business or career they are into will progress.

“When everyone is happy and successful in their endeavours, they will not even think of leaving our country to another country. Our country will be better if our leaders begin to do the right thing.

“There will be accelerated progress in our economy and peace, unity, better understanding will be promoted as well as crime will reduce,’’ he said.

Ucheonye said the country was experiencing challenges in various areas as a result of negligence on the part of political leaders who deliberately refused to do the right things that would benefit the citizens.

He, however, advised all the leaders to listen to the voice of the voiceless, saying that such would promote progress and development of the country.