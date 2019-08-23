CISLAC, CN urge Humanitarian Ministry to work with relevant stakeholders

Say’ll tackle challenges, succour over 3 million IDPs

By Gabriel Ewepu

Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre, CISLAC, and Concerned Nigerians, CN, yesterday, urged the newly created Ministry of Humanitarian, Disaster Management, and Social Development by Pesident Muhammadu Buhari, to work with relevant stakeholder.

The Executive Director, Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre, CISLAC, Auwal Musa Rafsanjani, asserted that the Ministry is imperative following the precarious humanitarian crisis but should involve stakeholders at this point to record success and make the desired impact.

The Minister of the newly established minister is Sadiya Umar Faruk, and she hails from Zamfara State.

He said: “In my view the Ministry being a new one should bring stakeholders together to chart directions especially in coming up with relevant policy directions and laws for its agencies and parastatals for effective engagement in Humanitarian Affair and Social Development.

“In relation to the above, the Minister should ensure a clear delineation of functions between National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, and National Commission for Refugees, NCFR, to avoid agency rivalry currently undermines better coordination and good relationships.

“Again, the Minister should focus on ensuring that our National Policy on Internally Displaced Person is adopted and operationalised. The Minister and the Ministry should work with the relevant Civil Society Groups to carry out needs assessment for people affected by both Natural and human disasters in Nigeria. This is the only to justify the creation of this new Ministry and avoid unnecessary duplication.”

He also advised the maiden Minister work with the Ministry of Environment to ensure that humanitarian concerns arising from natural disasters are adequately addressed including the Federal Ministry of Health to tackle emergency disasters.

He also drew the attention of the Minister to worsening humanitarian crisis, in recent times, amplified by massive corruption and reported diversion of aids for IDPs and other victims of terrorism allegedly perpetrated by officials or organisations saddled with the management of humanitarian crisis, which he urged the Minister to work with states and local governments to develop appropriate strategies ,provide manage related challenges and the ministry must be unambiguous and transparent to ensure greater accountability to the concerned citizens.

Meanwhile, the Convener, Concerned Nigerians, CN, Deji Adeyanju, said the ministry will reduce the work of NEMA and other relive organizations if fully functional.

“It is important because currently in the country we have more three million Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, across various states. With the level of insecurity in the country one will expect the new ministry will be on ground to offer relieve materials to affected communities and other areas,” Adeyanju said.

