CIIN committed to duty of raising insurance professionals – Efekoha

…as Institute kicks off 60th anniversary celebration

By Cynthia Alo

President of the Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria, CIIN, Mr. Eddie Efekoha has lauded the Institute’s commitment to its duty as the rallying point for insurance professionals in Nigeria.

Efekoha gave the commendation at a media parley to herald the Institutes 60th anniversary celebration in Lagos, saying that the CIIN is set to commemorate the anniversary with a schedule of activities lined up to acknowledge the Institute’s contribution to the development of manpower in the country in the past 60 years.

He said that the anniversary celebration provides all stakeholders of the Institute and the insurance industry, an opportunity to reflect on the history of the Institute and equally embrace the Institute’s relevance in the insurance sector and the Nigerian economy.

The Director General of the Institute, Mr. Richard Borokini said that the anniversary celebration is billed to run from Friday, August 2nd, 2019 to Thursday 8th, 2019. The lined up of activities will kick off with a Jumat Service on the 2nd August at the Lagos State Central Mosque Alausa and the CIIN family Picnic on the 3rd of August at the Eleko beach.

The Celebrations continue on the 5th of August with Charity visits to selected charity homes and there will be a symposium on the 6th of August at the Muson center themed “The Nigerian State and values: Need for Alignment”. There is Church Service scheduled for the All Saints Anglican Church on the 7th August and the week-long schedule of activities will come to a climax with a Gala Night and the launch of the Institute’s compendium on the 8th of August.

It will be recalled that the Insurance Institute of Nigeria was established in 1959 and charged with the responsibility of determining the standards of knowledge and skills to be attained by persons seeking to become insurance professionals in Nigeria. Through its activities, the Institute has served as a significant platform for the growth of the insurance industry in Nigeria.

Vanguard