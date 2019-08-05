By Olusegun Adeniyi

At the beginning of the 21st century, The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) began to acknowledge the crucial role of arts education as the very foundation to promote creative educational environments and as an essential element of education itself. To this end, as the first step to form a consensus with the international community, UNESCO proclaimed the “International Appeal for the Promotion of Arts Education and Creativity at School” at its 30th General Conference session in 1999.

In 2010, a decade following this appeal for increased awareness on the importance of arts education, the Second World Conference on Arts Education was held in Seoul, the Republic of Korea. Following the success of the 2nd World Conference on Arts Education (25-28 May 2010), the 4th week of May of every year has been proclaimed as International Arts Education Week by UNESCO’s General Conference at its 36th session.

The most notable outcome of this conference was the “Seoul Agenda: Goals for the Development of Arts Education,” which was agreed upon through in-depth discussions of international experts, regarding the significance of arts education in and out of schools. The Seoul Agenda serves to enlarge the roles and scope of arts education and to encourage its social contribution efforts while enhancing the overall quality of arts education and acting as a guiding direction for the education system.

The International Arts Education Week aims at increasing the international community’s awareness on the importance of arts education and at reinforcing its cooperation by promoting cultural diversity, intercultural dialogue and social cohesion.

Last month, May 20 to 26, the Arts educators at Caleb British International School join their counterparts across the globe to share the impact of the transformative power of the arts in education. Dr Angela Saldanha from Portugal, was part of the 2019 UNESCO International Arts Education Week celebration at Caleb British International School. Dr Angela Saldanha is the vice-president of the Association of Teachers of Expression and Visual Communication (APECV) and member of the European Council of the International Society for Education through Art (InSEA). She has undergone Postdoctoral degrees in Digital Media Art, Open University, Lisbon: PhD in Arts Education, Faculty of Fine Arts, University of Porto, with “On the way home” thesis, approved unanimously, with Distinction and Honors. Master in Visual Arts with the dissertation “My Mirror, Your Mirror. And Degree in Design, University of Aveiro. PhD student in Contemporary Art, at the College of Arts, University of Coimbra.

While in Nigeria, she was in the company of Prince Olusegun Michael Adeniyi, an award-winning Artist-cum-Art educator (2019 Inspirational Teacher of the year). The duo were engaged in series of artistic engagements. Dr Angela taught the Life drawing class at Caleb British International School. She was also involved in the Media Club activities. The first week of the Media Club, she shared her world travel experience in Photography with the students. The students were fascinated by the photographs and were inspired by her passion and adventurous trips around the world. The second week, she spoke briefly on the topic of Art as a form of communication. The student were later engaged in practical artistic activities as a form of communication.

The 2019 UNESCO International Arts Education Week was celebrated at Caleb International School with two great events: Why Art is important to me and open Art studio. At the “Why Art is important to me” event, the participants were made to write why Art is important to them. This also sparks dialogue between students and there was a lot of conversation around the importance of art among students and teachers.

