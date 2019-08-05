Churchill slams N3m, 2 plots to AlexReports on his wedding

By Chris Onuoha

The serene city of Uga in Aguata local Government Area, Anambra State witnessed a beehive of celebrities and influential personalities last weekend as a popular social media giant, AlexReport painted the town red on his wedding day.

Alexander Nwankwo, popularly known as AlexReports, an Abuja based social media guru wedded his heartthrob, Esther Ezenwoye in a traditional rites seen by many as gathering of ‘Who is Who’, both in the entertainment industry, business circle and government officials.

The wedding was attended by several high profile personalities in the corridors of power, that include Anambra state governor ably represented by Hon. Bonaventure, the commissioner for land; High Chief Johnbosco Onunkwo; Prince Donatus Okonkwo and a Canadian Philanthropist Mr. Peter Kilgore among others. His Royal Highness, Igwe Chidi Ezenwugo of Uga and his palace royal entourage added colour to the occassion including other distinguised individuals from across the world.

Perhaps, a notable face among those that made Anambra folks to raise their eyes in awe was the popular entrepreneur and philanthropist, Dr. Olakunle Churchill, whose appearance was quite a blessing to the new couple as he gifts N3 million naira and 2 plots of land in Abuja as a token of his benevolent capacity to his friend Alexreports and his wife Esther Ezenwonye Nwankwo.

Dr. Churchill noted that his generosity was a delightful encouragement to the couples whom he had known for years. “I am quite glad to see my young friend getting married today”, he says.

The Nigerian popular social media consultant, PR strategist and media guru AlexReports, whose wedding has been the talk of the town, had arrays of beauty queens that he had managed and promoted, on ground to glamour the event among who are Roseline Muerer, and DJ Barbie who was behind the wheels of steel.

Popular Nollywood actress, Juliet Ibrahim who couldn’t make it to the traditional wedding used her social Media Platform to congratulate one of her publicist AlexReports.

However, prior to the wedding, Honorable Tony Nwulu, Senator Dino Melaye, Senator Ned Nwoko among other top politicians in the country sent a congratulatory message to AlexReports on his wedding.

Vanguard