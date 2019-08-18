Chukwueze opens La Liga goal account

Nigeria International Samuel Chukwueze was on target as Villarreal were held by Granada 4-4 at the Estadio de la Cerámica in their La Liga opener on Saturday.

Santi Cazorla drew the first blood from the spot before Granada levelled up through Fede Vico, who also converted from the penalty spot.

Moi Gomez restored the Yellow submarine’s lead, but the visitors were level again after evading Villarreal defender, Ruben Pena to put the ball into his own net.

Not long after the fourth goal of the match, Villarreal forward Gerard Moreno scored to make it one-goal lead.

Chukwueze then followed up, opening his goal account for the season with a brilliant run after picking up the ball just past the half-way mark.

The winger beat his markers, dribbling behind them before hitting a precise low shot, aimed for the bottom left corner and beyond the goalkeeper’s reach.

However, Villarreal’s two-goal lead was halved two minutes after Chukwueze’s goal.

Former Tottenham Hotspur striker Roberto Soldado from a fine header before Antonio Puertas scored the equalize nine minutes before time.

Former Flying Eagles midfielder Ramon Azeez returned to topflight action as he was introduced as a second-half sub for Granada and he’ll be glad his side salvaged a point.

