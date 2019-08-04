Christians are duty bound to pray for enemies — Osinbajo

By Sam Eyoboka

VICE President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, who has been consultating with monarchs on ways out of the security challenges currently confronting Nigeria recently took the gospel to the Church where he enjoined Christians to love and pray for their enemies, including insurgents, saying it is the only way to change them.

Speaking at the national headquarters of Foursquare Gospel Church in Yaba, Lagos at the public presentation of ‘Felix Meduoye: the Footprints of an Apostle of Grace,’ a biography of the outgoing General Overseer of the church, Rev. Felix Meduoye, Prof. Osinbajo described the Christian gospel as a contrarian gospel because it does not agree with our flesh.

“The Bible, for instance, says we must pray for our enemies, bless those who curse us and even those who persecute us. The gospel is for that reason, in other words, it just doesn’t agree with what we would rather want. So the scripture says to us that we must pray for our enemies and that we must bless those who curse us. It says that even those who persecute us, we are expected to bless them.

“Our flesh on the other hand says the exact opposite. Our flesh says that we should curse those who curse us, as a matter of fact, curse them so much that they will never again dare to curse us. The Scriptures say we should not revenge. The power of the gospel of our Lord Jesus Christ lies in that very contrarian nature. The gospel speaks to that which we do not want to accept.

“I have heard leaders of our faith who speak with such bitterness. When I heard a woman who had lost her two children speak, I knew she spoke from the very depth of the grace that God gives to those who truly believe in him and I know it is that kind of love that can conquer all situations and win souls and win over the worst of men and the worst of women. It is that exceptional kind of love that Christ himself taught us. But it is so difficult. Yet that is the gospel.

The Lagos State governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu also congratulated the outgoing General Overseer and his wife, pledging that he would ensure there was righteousness in the running of the state.

“Part of our aim is to bring righteousness into governance. Because of the pivotal role that Lagos State seats on, if we can get it right on all the narratives and all the themes in Lagos, perhaps we will have a positive correlation in Nigeria. And if we do well in Nigeria, the entire black race will have the positive taste of what we talk about,” he said.

The Chairman on the occasion and former head of state, Gen. Yakubu Gowon (retd), said biographies were popular because readers believe such books teach useful life lessons, stressing that good stories have no age barrier

“The General Overseer of the Foursquare Gospel Church, Rev. Felix Meduoye, wants us to appreciate God’s favour in his life. We all are products of God’s abiding grace. But not every human being is humble enough to acknowledge God for his grace. Some would rather want to attribute their achievements to brilliance or wealth or professional know-how,” he said.

The book reviewer, Prof. Bamitale Omole, who is also the pro-chancellor of the Ekiti State University, said the book could serve as a manual for anyone striving to succeed in life and ministry.

