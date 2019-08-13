Chinese Police kill Nigerian in China

…As NIDO boss, Mbisiogu calls for calm

A Nigerian resident in Guanzou, Guandong Province, China, Mr. Joseph Nwachueze, has died following injuries sustained in the hands of Chinese Police.

The incident was said to have happened yesterday when the deceased, who had lived in China for 15 years was being chased by the Police.

The wife of the deceased, who hailed from Idemili Local Government Area of Anambra State was said to have fainted upon hearing the news.

According to an online website, Akelicious News, the deceased, who was said to be a pastor, had three children.

The police were said to have used an electronic device known as electronic torch to stop the man, who was running faster than them, the victim fell down in the process and died instantly.

Unsuccessful efforts were said to have been made by the police to revive the victim.

Irked by the incident Nigerians in the city, especially those at Guangyuanxilu, Tongtong Plaza, an area with huge population of Nigerians, were said to have mobilised for a protest as at press time.

However, speaking to Vanguard, the Coordinator of Nigerains in Diaspora Organisation, NIDO, Guandong Province, Mr. Festus Mbisiogu, called on Nigerians in the city to remain calm, saying they should not take laws into their own hands.

He also urged the Chinese authorities to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

He said:”I am calling on Nigerians in the city not to take laws into their own hands. They should be calm and await the outcome of an investigation by the Chinese authorities. It was an unfortunate incident that requires a proper investigation. I want to use this opportunity to extend my condolences to not just the family of the deceased but the entire Nigerian community.”

Vanguard