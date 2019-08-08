Child trafficking

By Festus Ahon

ASABA—DELTA State government has advised parents and guardians to be mindful of who they release their children and wards to, even as it urged the public not to hesitate to report any suspected child trafficker to the nearest police station or government official.

The state Attorney-General and Commissioner For Justice, Peter Mrakpor, who gave the advice at a press conference, in Asaba, said the state government would deploy all arsenals at its disposal to battle persons caught in the dirty business of child trafficking.

Mrakpor, who is also the chairman of the state Task Force on Human Trafficking and Illegal Migration, said the committee had been mandated to come out hard against human trafficking in the state.

He said: “Whether it is child trafficking on orphanages or any form, the state governor frowns against it and the taskforce will do everything to ensure that our people are protected.”

He said as part of activities to mark the World Day Against Human Trafficking, the committee would take a walk from Interbua roundabout to Oshimili South Arcade where the people would be adequately sensitised.

“It is very easy to say we are going abroad but what you are going to do there is another matter. A lot of people have been taken abroad on the pretext of going to school or for work, at the end of the day, they end up as slaves.”

