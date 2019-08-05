Breaking News
Chiefs coach drops Akpeyi for young South African goalie

4:13 am

Eric Mathoho scored the winner for Kaizer Chiefs in what was a ding-dong affair in their opening game of the new PSL season; as Amakhosi defeated Highland Park 3-2 on the road.

Kaizer Chiefs boss, Ernst Middendorp opted for 24-year-old Bruce Bvuma in goal ahead of Nigeria international Daniel Akpeyi. Bvuma who has also deputized since the absence of first choice goalkeeper, Itumeleng Khune was between the sticks in the 2-0 Cup friendly defeat to Orlando Pirates last weekend.

Yesterday, the young goalie conceded two goals, but he wasn’t let down by his teammates, who put three past the opponent’s goaltender and secured a winning start to the new season.

Akpeyi’s Chiefs future had been in doubt before the new season as the club had to make a decision on the foreign players-quota in the squad.

For the next PSL game, Chiefs with head to the Soccer City where they’ll host Black Leopards at the FNB Stadium.

VANGUARD

