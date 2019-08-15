Character Parenting: Stakeholders score fathers low, praise mothers

… as teens, children, youths challenged to adhere to parental instructions

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

As part of efforts to bring back moral values in children, National Character Parenting Summit, NCPS, organised a family programme titled, ‘Character Focused Parenting’, aimed at ensuring positive parenting, nurturing and training of Nigerian child.

The programme which was the 5th edition this year kicked off in 2015 with the purpose of orienting parents towards having positive and deliberate efforts to bring up good children so that the society can be better for it.

While calling on parents to imprint positive influence on their wards, the organisation noted that most fathers have relented in discharging their fatherly role to take care of their children.

It also challenged teens, children and youths to adhere to parental instructions, as speakers at the summit took a turn to blame the fathers for letting the country degenerate due to their inability to nurture their children.

Speaking at the event, the keynote speaker, Mrs Doyin Ogunbiyi, chairman of Ogun state’s Technical and Vocational Board, lamented that, “Parents are careless in imbibing morals in their wards hence a failed society.

“We are the makers of the decadence in society because we are sleeping on duty. There is no more devotion and assembly that directly impact children.

Also read:

“Most children do not yield to discipline and have refused to be corrected. Parents should afford to reprimand their children in order to instil virtue in them. “I want to appeal to parents that they should not double train their children because society is destroyed today due to failed nurturing. Bringing up a child is a process and duty that all of us should not be sentimental about “If we train our children, they will give us peace at our old age when we follow God’s order,” she said

Also, TV Presenter, Morayo Afolabi-Brown, noted that the conversation must continue. “Parents must teach themselves and learn from each other because nobody has a degree in parenting. We must always be present and leave an imprint on our children. Influencing does not stop as a parent, it must be both in life and death”, she said.

Moyinoluwa Odutayo, Nollywood actress also said, “Parents should deliberately create time for their children”, she said. On her part, Susan Tayo, Parenting Coach, advised that “Parents must begin to learn how to parent well. We should not despise parenting programmes and training so as to have less evil in society.

In her opening remarks, the convener, NCPS, Bosede Olusola-Obasa said, the programme, ‘ ‘Characters Focused Parenting’, has helped many parents to understand what it takes to nurture children.

“Since the program started, there are testimonies that people are positively influenced thereby having a better decision on how to nurture their children.

The convener, however, called on Corporate Organisations and Nigerians in particular to support events and institutions that promote core values and morals not nudity.

“Generally, we are telling parents that they can never assume parenting when it comes to character development. They must teach it deliberately.

“We are hoping that, after the fifth edition, we would change the dynamics by making it a national programme”, she noted.