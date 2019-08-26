CCECC not blacklisted by World Bank – China Embassy

Embassy of the People’s Republic of China on Monday refuted allegations that China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) was among companies recently blacklisted by the World Bank.

The statement released by the Embassy in Abuja, explained that it was another company that was blacklisted.

It said the company that was blacklisted violated the World Bank’s Procurement Guidelines during the prequalification and bidding process.

“Our attention has been drawn to several publications alleging that CCECC Nigeria Limited (CCECC) amongst other companies have been blacklisted by the World Bank.

“As confirmed by the World Bank, it was another construction company, CRCC that was blacklisted.

“The misconduct by the said company borders on submitting wrong information regarding personnel, equipment and experience during the prequalification and bidding process for a highway construction contract.

“This, according to World Bank; and not corruption or fraud as sensationally reported by some media,” the statement said.

The embassy said that as part of a settlement agreement, the World Bank debarred the mother company, China Railway Construction Corporation Ltd.

It added that this also meant that all the company’s controlled affiliates and subsidiaries globally including CCECC and some other companies in Nigeria were debarred from bidding for the World Bank-financed new projects from June, for a period of nine months.

The statement said that in recent years, Chinese companies had been awarded a number of significant projects in the country and acquired a remarkable reputation.

It said the CCECC was awarded with the Nigerian Best Infrastructure Contractor, Nigerian Best Project Construction Corporation and Nigerian Prominent Project Construction Corporation by the Nigerian government, industry association and the press. (NAN)

