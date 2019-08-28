Catholic Praise Concert, my thanksgiving — Egbumokei

By Agbonkhese Oboh

Organiser of Catholic Praise Concert, CPC, Engr. Peter Egbumokei, has said the musical event is his annual thanksgiving to God for keeping him and for evangelism.

Speaking to newsmen at this year’s CPC at Supreme Education Foundation, Magodo, Egbumokei said: “This concert is my annual thanksgiving to God because I cannot bribe Him. Many years ago I was left for dead by the roadside due to an unfortunate incident.

“But whatever I do for him is nothing compared to what he has done for me,” adding that the event is also an avenue to evangelise God’s love in the host community without constituting a nuisance or irritating people.

The all-night concert, held on the theme Extravagant Praise for Extraordinary Grace, saw music stars such as Rev. Fr. Lawrence Adelana (Fada Fuji), Preye Odebe, Jesus Baby and many others performing, with Frank Edwards rounding off with a rousing performance.

Speaking on the event, which is the fourth edition, Fred Omoigbera of St. Leo Catholic Church, Ikeja, said he looked forward to a more central venue for so more people could attend.

On his part, Fada Fuji stressed the need for support from individuals and corporate bodies so that the message of thanksgiving, goodwill and oneness can spread.