Catholic Bishops

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru & Rotimi Ojomoyela

ADO-EKITI— CATHOLIC Bishops, yesterday, frowned on the failure of the Federal Government to deal with herdsmen killings, banditry and kidnapping, which have resulted in the death of many Nigerians and foreigners residing in the country.

The Bishops also advised the government to stop treating the issue of herdsmen killings and other crimes with levity, noting that such disposition was creating panic and fear among Nigerians.

The clerics, who stated this in a communiqué issued and read by the Metropolitan Bishop of Ibadan and President of Nigeria Catholic Conference, Ibadan Ecclesiastical Province, Gabriel Abegunrin, after their meeting at the Pope John Paul 11 Pastoral Centre, Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State, equally frowned on the attempt by the government to license and tax places of worship in the country.

Noting that they suspected that government had a hidden agenda about the proposed action, the Bishops traced the mindless brigandage, banditry, kidnapping and other criminalities currently confronting the nation to erosion of core family values.

The Catholic Bishops called on governments in West African to invest more in youth development to reduce crimes, such as illegal immigration, prostitution, kidnapping and other social vices.

The communiqué read: “When this insecurity started, it was in one corner of the country, but now it has gone round the geopolitical zones. What is government doing? If there is no security, there is no reason for government to exist.

“It is unfortunate that Nigerians wake up each day to lament woeful news of killings, lynching, kidnappings and brigandage in the country. Many people, including priests, have fallen victims to this tragically insecure environment.

READ ALSO:

“The lack of clear pattern of punishing crimes and the lip service to the protection of lives and property on the part of the federal government and security agencies has made many Nigerians to live in fear from day to day.

“There seems to be no end in sight, especially with allegations of killings by Fulani herdsmen being left unattended to. Time is running out for Nigeria if security is not improved. We call on governments, traditional and other civil authorities to please save our country.”

The Bishops commended governments on their commitments to the payment of workers’ salaries and pensions.

On the Federal Government’s directive to license places of worship for celebration of marriages and issuing of marriage certificates, the Bishops said such a proposal needed to be approached with caution, especially as it concerned imposition of annual levies on churches.

“Contemporary circumstances in Nigeria demand that government must approach religious matters with utmost caution as not to be considered partisan and partial on national issues,” the Bishops said.

They warned the federal government against taking steps that could erode freedom of the press, saying the media should not be gagged under any guise.”

Presidency reacts

In its reaction to the allegation by the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria, the Presidency said that the situation at hand demanded collective efforts to find solutions.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina said that blame game was not the best way to go.

Adesina said: “Every rational voice is welcome in finding lasting solutions to challenges confronting the country, particularly killings by herdsmen, whether alleged or real.

“But in arriving at solutions, blame game is not the way to go. Accusing government of levity, when in fact all hands are on deck, worsens the situation, as it creates panic and fear among Nigerians, which is what the bishops incidentally also decried in their communiqué.

“Nigeria has faced many challenges, and surmounted them all, by the grace of God, this too shall pass.”

VANGUARD