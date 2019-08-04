Candidates for Police recruitment take aptitude test in Lagos

No fewer than 500 candidates who applied for recruitment as Constable into the Nigeria Police Force sat for their aptitude test on Saturday at the Police College, Ikeja, in Lagos State.

Reports have it that more than 2000 candidates applied online for the jobs in Lagos State, but 500 of them were selected after a screening exercise.

A Correspondent who was at the Police College, Ikeja to monitor the exam, said the candidates were divided into groups of 50 and 100 each for the examination.

A Director from the Police Service Commission, Abuja, Mr Bashar Kabir, who supervised the examination at the Lagos centre, told Newsmen that the exam started at about 12.30 p.m., while it ended at about 1.30 p.m.

Kabir said after the test, that the best would move to the Zone 2 Police Command for a medical test, to determine if they were healthy enough to be enlisted into the force.

A Spokesman for the Lagos State Police Command, DSP Bala Elkana, said no one was arrested for any crime, saying that the exam was hitch-free.

Elkana said that the candidates were searched before going into the halls as no one was permitted to go in with their mobile phones.

Also read:

“All the candidates here are from Lagos State. The figure here seems to be one of the least nationwide. A Deputy Commissioner of Police, Lagos Command, Mrs Josephine Anyasinti, was designated as Officer-in-charge of the examination.

“Everything was successful. Those candidates that disqualified from Lagos knew that they did not qualify either due to their height, physical fitness, or having some tattoos on their bodies or other factors,” he said.

Two of the candidates who spoke with newsmen commended the cleanliness of the examination centre and the orderliness of their colleagues.

Adebisi Alubafat, 28 years old from Epe Local Government of the state, said the exam questions were simple as she finished her test within the stipulated time.

She promised to be truthful and respectful if selected in the end.

Samson Adebayo from Alimisho local government area of Lagos state and a graduate of Business Administration from the Kwara State Polytechnic said the exam was not as difficult as envisaged.

He promised to put in his very best if selected to serve his fatherland.

vanguard