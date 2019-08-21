The mind game continues as the second leg of the CAF Champions League preliminaries between Nigerian flagbearer Kano Pillars and their Ghanaian foes, Asante Kotoko whom they defeated 3-2 in the first leg a fortnight ago draws nearer.

Kotoko coach, Kjetil Zachariassen has reiterated that his club did not deserve to lose the first leg to Pillars.

The Porcupines Warriors were beaten 3-2 at Sani Abacha Stadium, Kano last time out even though they enjoyed a 2-1 lead until the 70th minute.

However, the former Ashgold head trainer says they have been training hard and believes they will get a good result on Sunday.

“We did our best in the first game and I still believe that we should have picked up at least a point,” Kotoko’s Norwegian manager told the Caf website in an interview, even though points are not awarded during this stage of the tournament.

“It was a very difficult game but that is in the past now. We have been very serious in training since we returned and the players are responding to the tactics.”

Kotoko went 2-1 up in Kano, having converted two set-pieces in the second half but veterans Rabiu Ali and Gambo Mohammed got crucial goals for the hosts to win the game 3-2.

Going into Sunday’s second leg, Kotoko are hoping to surpass their performance in their last appearance in the Champions League when they suffered a first-round elimination at the hands of Algerian club MC El Euma in 2015.