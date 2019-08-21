Breaking News
Translate

CAF Champions League: Kotoko coach: We didn’t deserve to lose against Pillars

On 12:39 amIn News, Sportsby

The mind game continues as the second leg of the CAF Champions League preliminaries between Nigerian flagbearer Kano Pillars and their Ghanaian foes, Asante Kotoko whom they defeated 3-2 in the first leg a fortnight ago draws nearer.

CAF Champions League
CAF Champions League

Kotoko coach, Kjetil Zachariassen has reiterated that his club did not deserve to lose the first leg to Pillars.

The Porcupines Warriors were beaten 3-2 at Sani Abacha Stadium, Kano last time out even though they enjoyed a 2-1 lead until the 70th minute.

However, the former Ashgold head trainer says they have been training hard and believes they will get a good result on Sunday.

Ogbeide: Mamelodi victory gives Lobi more confidence(Opens in a new browser tab)

“We did our best in the first game and I still believe that we should have picked up at least a point,” Kotoko’s Norwegian manager told the Caf website in an interview, even though points are not awarded during this stage of the tournament.

“It was a very difficult game but that is in the past now. We have been very serious in training since we returned and the players are responding to the tactics.”

Kotoko went 2-1 up in Kano, having converted two set-pieces in the second half but veterans Rabiu Ali and Gambo Mohammed got crucial goals for the hosts to win the game 3-2.

Going into Sunday’s second leg, Kotoko are hoping to surpass their performance in their last appearance in the Champions League when they suffered a first-round elimination at the hands of Algerian club MC El Euma in 2015.

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.