Cadbury Bournvita Trains 50 Children at Tech Bootcamp

Cadbury Bournvita, in collaboration with Edusko Africa and Techeduhub, organised a free five-day Tech Bootcamp for 50 children between the ages of 8 and 16, from 5th to 9th August 2019, in Lagos.

The aim of the training was to improve their technological knowledge and enhance their learning skills, in the light of the current global digital revolution. The kids learnt about Programming, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Robotics and Life Skills, to boost their creativity, communication and collaboration skills.

In just five days, participants programmed calculators using Python. They also programmed drones, 2D games with the Unity Game Engine, and built their first robotic cars. At the end of the Bootcamp, the Bournvita kids received a certificate of participation in the training.

A parent of one of the participants, Phiona Effoh said, “Prior to this programme, my son always told me he wants to be an Aeronautic Engineer, but he came back and said ‘mummy, I want to be a Programmer or a Robotic Engineer.’ He sounded so affirmative, and for this, I want to thank Bournvita, Edusko and Techeduhub, for this wonderful initiative.”

Also speaking at the end of the programme, Oluwakemi Awonusi, Head, Consumer Engagement and Media, West Africa, CADBURY Nigeria, a subsidiary of Mondelēz International, said the initiative projects the brand’s essence, as Bournvita nourishes kids and enhances learning skills.

“We are excited with the outcome of this initiative and we will try to expand the scope to accommodate more participants from other States of the Federation in the next edition,” she said.

The programme ended with Bournvita mums and kids expressing gratitude to Cadbury Bournvita and the other organisers.