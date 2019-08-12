Breaking News
CAC extends 50% reduction in cost of registration fee for business names

By Victoria Ojeme

By Victoria Ojeme

ABUJA: The Corporate Affairs Commission, (CAC), has extended by three days, the 50% reduction in the registration fee for Business Names window, with effect from 13th August, 2019. It will now end on Friday, 16th August, 2019.

In a statement made available to Vanguard, the three days extension is to enable Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) that could not register their businesses during the promo  because of the Sallah holidays to  do so.

Registration of  their businesses  will enable them own corporate accounts  with Banks, have access to loans, grants and other government interventions.

Members of the public are enjoined to take advantage of the 3 Day extension to register their Business Names at the reduced cost of N,5000.

Registration can be done online or at any of the Commission’s Offices nationwide.

