Cabinet list: Lagos APC hails Sanwo-Olu over nomination of Igbokwe, Arobieke,others

The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has commended Gov.Babajide Sanwo-olu for including ”tested party men” in his additional list of commissioner and Special Adviser nominees.

The Assistant Publicity Secretary of the party in the state, Mr Abiodun Salami, gave the commendation in an interview with newsmen on Tuesday in Lagos.

NAN reports that Mr Gboyega Akosile, the Deputy Press Secretary to the Governor ,in a statement on Tuesday said that another list of nominees had been sent to the legislature by Sanwo-olu.

The statement said the Publicity Secretary of APC in the state ,Mr Joe Igbokwe; a former Chairman of Ikosi/Isheri Local Council Development Area ,Mrs Yetunde Arobieke; and a former Lagos lawmaker ,Mrs Lola Akande, were on the 13-man list of technocrats and politicians.

Others include: a former member of the House of Representatives, Mr Maruf Akinderu; Mr Olanrewaju Sanusi, Mr Oluwatoyin Fayinka and Mr Oladele Ajayi.

Also, Mr Bonu Saanu,Mr Kabiru Ahmed, Prince Anofi Elegushi,Mrs Solape Hammond, Mrs Shulamite Adebolu and Mr Tokunbo Wahab made the list.

NAN reports that Sanwoolu had released an initial list of 25 nominees in July that had been screened by the state House of Assembly .

Salami reacting to the development described the second list as a perfect blend of tested politicians and competent professionals.

He said the list reflected Sanwo-olu’s appreciation of commitment and loyalty to the party, as well as expertise to move the state to the next level.

The Assistant Publicity Secretary added that the chapter was particularly glad about the nomination of its spokesman , Igbokwe as well as Arobieke, saying the duo and others would deliver.

”We commend the governor for giving us a perfect mix of technocrats and professionals on the new list.

”The new nominees, just as those in the first list, are competent people who will help realise the goal of a better Lagos.

”We are glad that the governor has included our spokesman ,Mr Igbokwe and other core party men who have always worked for the progress of APC in the state.

”With this list and the initial one, Lagos is definitely going to become a better place.

“We congratulate the governor and the new nominees. We wish them all the best, ” he said.(NAN)

