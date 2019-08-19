Breaking News
Cabinet: Lagos lawmakers confirm 35 Sanwo-Olu’s nominees, reject three others

…As Sanwo-Olu swears-in 9 PSs, redeploy others

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The full inauguration of commissioners and Special Advisers of Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s cabinet suffered set back, Monday, when the state Assembly confirmed 35 out of the 38 and rejected three other nominees sent to it by the governor for confirmation.

The fate of three others namely: Obafemi George, Prince Olarewanju Sanusi and Adekemi Bembe were still hanging in the balance as the Assembly which failed to give reasons for the rejection told Governor Sanwo-Olu to re-nominate.

However, a 16 man Ad-hoc Screening Committee, headed by the Chief Whip, Rotimi Abiru, had earlier submitted a clean report on the screened nominees to the House for final confirmation.

