Cabinet: Buhari has chosen great team that will deliver optimal results – BMO

The Buhari Media Organisation (BMO) says it believes that President Muhammadu Buhari has chosen a stellar team of ministers that will deliver optimal results in the last half of his two-term tenure.

BMO said this in a statement signed by its Chairman and Secretary, Messrs Niyi Akinsiju and Cassidy Madueke, respectively, in Abuja on Wednesday.

The organisation expressed belief that the president had done his home-work well, going by the backgrounds, qualifications and impeachable records of the crop of ministers in his cabinet.

It added that the nation would be better for it.

According to the organisation, the president has made very sound and deliberate choices in these men and women who have very inspiring backgrounds and records.

“The team of ministers just sworn-in are an exceptional crew. A quick look at their records in their private and public service would excite any observer.

“They are men and women of capacity, who have etched their names in the history books, as trailblazers and achievers.

“They have stood out, as the best in their fields of endeavours and are capable and fit for the job ahead.

“These are the very best, and we are sure that they would bring in their best to the execution of their duties, while in service to the nation as ministers of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” it said.

According to the organisation, these achievers are not just picked at random.

The president was deliberate, conscious and perspicacious in the selection of these ministers.

“Each brings to the table something that stands him or her out. President Buhari has consequently assigned to each of them, a role that he wants them to play, given their unique talents, records and past achievements.”

BMO noted that the newly sworn-in ministers would play a pivotal role in the President’s strive to deliver on the promises he made to the Nigerian people.

“President Buhari had campaigned in 2015 and 2019 on the delivery of three key promises to Nigerians: securing the nation, rejuvenating the economy and fighting corruption.

“He has achieved a great deal in each of this. And, there is a general unanimity among Nigerians about this.

“The new ministers would play key roles in building on the foundation that had been laid by the President and his team in the first tenure.

“These ministers would consequently continue the good work that has been started,” it said.

The group also hailed the re-appointment of Mr Femi Adesina and Malam Garba Shehu as the president’s as Special Adviser, Media and Publicity; and Senior Special Assistant, Media and Publicity, respectively. (NAN)

