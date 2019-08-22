Breaking News
Businessman in court over alleged N4.2m visa scam

A businessman, Opara Ekenze, on Thursday appeared before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court over alleged N4.2 million visa fraud.Court

Ekenze, who resides at Igando area of Lagos, is facing a four-count charge of conspiracy, obtaining money under false pretences, stealing and forgery.

He, however, pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecutor, ASP Benson Emeurhi, told the court that the defendant  committed the offences in March at Igando.

Emuerhi said that the defendant obtained the N4.2 million from the complainant, Mr Chinoyerem Alilonu, on the pretext of procuring a Jordanian  visa for him, a representation he knew to be false.

The prosecutor alleged that the defendant converted the money to his personal use and forged a receipt to deceive the complainant.

“The defendant  forged Turkish Airline and Egyptian Airline bookings to trick the complainant.

“When the complainant discovered that the defendant duped him, he reported the case to the police and he was arrested,” the prosecutor said.

The alleged offences contravene Sections 287, 314, 365 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 314 prescribes a 15-year jail term for obtaining money under false pretences.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Olufunke Sule-Amzat, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N200,000  with two sureties in like sum.

She  adjourned the case until Oct. 24 for mention. (NAN).

