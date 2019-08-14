Buhari to Nigerians : I’ll fight for the poor, underprivileged

Abuja – President Muhammadu Buhari says he will use his second term in office to improve the lives of Nigerians by paying closer attention to the poor and the underprivileged in the society.

A statement by Malam Garba Shehu, the President’s spokesman, in Abuja on Tuesday said Buhari made his feelings known when he addressed leaders of various communities from five Local Government Areas of Daura Emirate.

The affected leaders were at the private residence of the president in Daura, Katsina state, as part of Eid El-Kabir celebration.

The President said he was convinced that majority of Nigerians understand who he was and his mission, on account of which they returned him for a second term in office with larger margin of votes than in 2015.

“You know how much I laboured to get here. I ran three times in the past. The fourth time, God used technology to do it for me.

”The fifth time I ran (Feb. 23, 2019), I went to all the states of the federation. The turnout of crowds was overwhelming.

Breaking: India hospital agrees to El-Zakzaky’s request

“Truly, the people know and understand my mission. This is what the votes showed.

“The administration will dwell on our campaign issues — security, economy and corruption. We will fight for the poor,” he said.

He emphasised the important place of agriculture under his administration, promising to appoint a minister ”who is knowledgeable and will know how to promote interest and investment in the sector.”

The president said: “I will appoint a minister who knows agriculture and its role in providing jobs and growing our economy. You have seen how we broke the fertiliser jinx in the country.

”We will do more to better the lots of our farmers. Agriculture is our strength.”

President Buhari expressed delight with the changing attitude of young people to agriculture, with many earning respectable incomes, urging all of those without regular incomes to return to the farm.

In his remarks, Malam Yusuf Mai’ Aduwa, one the leaders of the delegation, thanked Nigerians for giving the President a second mandate to lead the country, stressing that he would not let the country down.

Mohammed Saleh, another community leader, said the communities under the Daura Emirate were grateful to the President for signing a bill to establish a Federal Polytechnic in Daura.

He noted that this came after they had complained that the area needed a tertiary institution to encourage the youth to pursue higher education.

In her remarks, Hajiya Talatu Nasir, a Permanent Secretary with the Katsina State Ministry of Information, said President Buhari’s government had empowered many women, with many already owning businesses like poultry and livestock farms.

While offering special prayers for the President, the Daura community urged him to pursue the vision for a better Nigeria with the fear of God, courage to stand by the truth always, and mindful of the needs of the poor and underprivileged.(NAN)

