ABUJA— STRONG indications emerged, yesterday, that President Muhammadu Buhari may have dropped Senator Ita Enang as his Senior Special Assistant, National Assembly Matters (Senate).

It was also learned last night that the two presidential spokesmen, Femi Adesina and Garba Shehu, retained their positions as Special Adviser, Media and Publicity to the President, and Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity respectively.

Enang, who was in the National Assembly, starting from the House of Representatives, was also a senator from Akwa Ibom State in the Seventh Senate.

He was appointed to the office in 2015 during President Buhari’s first coming and was still in acting capacity, even during the ministerial screening by senators before they proceeded on annual recess to resume September.

Meanwhile, it was gathered that Senator Christopher Babajide Omoworare of All Progressives Congress, APC, who represented Osun East in the 8th Senate, will step in as the next Senate Liaison Officer to President Buhari.

An aide to Enang, who preferrednot to be mentioned, confirmed that his boss saw the change coming days earlier.

He, however, expressed confidence that Enang was likely to get another appointment other than SSA on National Assembly Matters.

Attempts to reach Enang to speak on the development proved abortive as his line could not be connected.

Also moves to get Senator Omoworare to speak was not realistic as his phones rang repeatedly without response.

But when contacted to speak on the development, yesterday, Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the President, Garba Shehu, said the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Boss Mustapha, was in a better position to offer further clarification on the latest development.

“SGF is in a best position to speak on that,” he noted.

A Presidency source also confirmed that Enang had been offered another appointment, but declined to disclose the nature of the new task and when it would be announced.

A source said that Enang might be the Special Adviser on Niger Delta Affairs, having lost out as a minister.

Akwa Ibom ministerial slot has been given to the former governor of the state and past Senate Minority Leader, Senator Godswill Akpabio.

