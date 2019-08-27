Buhari fires Christian Pilgrims Commission Boss

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the immediate termination of the appointment of Rev Tor Ujah, as the Executive Secretary, Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission NCPC.

This was contained in a statement issued by Willie Bassey, Director (Information) in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation OSGF.

Although no reason was given for the sack, official sources claimed it was in relation to Ujah’s handling of the commission’s “offshore operations”.

According to the statement, the sack “is in line with the provision of Section 4, Sub-Section 3 of the Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission Act”.

Rev. Ujah has, therefore, been directed to hand over to Mrs. Esther Kwaghe, Director of Administration in the Commission, who is to oversee the Office, pending the appointment of a Substantive Executive Secretary.

“In a related development, President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation to work out an appropriate framework for the operation of offshore account maintained by the Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission, and all other Federal Government Agencies in order to streamline their operations,” the statement added.

Vanguard