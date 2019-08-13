Buhari condoles with Gov. Bello over step-mother’s death

Gov. Bello

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sorrow over the death of Madam Rekiya Momoh Bello, the step mother of Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi state.

The President’s condolence message was conveyed in a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Tuesday.

“The governor’s absence at the meeting of Progressive Governors with the President in Daura, Katsina State, earlier in the day got the attention of President Buhari and was informed of the death of Madam Rekiya, whose burial made Governor Bello to stay back in his State,’’ Shehu said.

The Presidential aide quoted Buhari as expressing condolences to the family, the government and people of Kogi over the irreparable loss.

Buhari wished peace for the departed soul and prayed to Allah to grant her bereaved families the strength to bear the loss. (NAN)

@vanguardngrnews

Vanguard