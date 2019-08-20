Buhari committed to a united Nigeria – Former LG boss

Alhaji Ahmed Dogara, former chairman of Chachanga Local Government in Niger, has urged Nigerians to support President Muhammadu Buhari’s efforts to unite Nigerians into “one indivisible fold”.

“President Muhammadu Buhari is doing everything to unite Nigeria and Nigerians. We must give him full support because we cannot grow and develop as a nation unless we can love, support and accept each other,” Dogara said on Tuesday in Minna.

Dogara, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), described disunity as a cancer that could stagnate and destroy a nation.

“Over time, we have suffered as a result of mutual distrust and deep suspicion. We have found it difficult to unite into a strong fold so as pursue national goals.

“The Buhari government has done a lot to reduce ethnic distrust and religious suspicion. He has also tried to treat Nigerians equally, irrespective of perceived differences.

“He has also tried to promote love, tolerance and friendships among all segments of Nigerians We owe ourselves a duty to support those efforts,” Dogara said.

Dogara, an APC stalwart in Niger, advised Nigerians to pay more attention to issues that would unite them and work toward making Nigeria a great nation.

He lauded Buhari’s commitment to an improved agricultural sector, saying that the efforts had ensured massive food production in the country.

“Mr President should also ensure the provision of modern farming facilities at controlled prices to enable farmers produce more cash crops for export and local consumption,” he said.

Dogara regretted the rising incidences of kidnapping and armed banditry, urging Nigerians to support the security agencies with information required to stem the trend. (NAN)

