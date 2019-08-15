A cross-section of civil servants in Niger on Thursday decried delay in payment of N30,000 new minimum wage approved by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Reports have it that President Muhammadu Buhari, had on April 18, approved the immediate implementation of the N30,000 new minimum wage for Federal Public Service workers currently earning below the minimum wage.

Some of the civil servants in their separate interviews with newsmen in Minna said that they were hopeful that government would start payment of the new minimum wage in July.

They appealed to the office of the Accountant-General to obey the order of the president and commence the payment of the new minimum wage with immediate effect.

Miss Rita Garkuwa, a civil servant, said that the immediate implementation of the new minimum wage would improve the livelihood of workers earning below N30, 000 per month.

“This will not only improve the standard of living of workers, but it will also increase productivity and commitment to their jobs,’’ she said.

She added that the new minimum wage approved by Buhari would enable workers earning below N30, 000 measures up to those already earning above N30, 000.

Also read:

Another worker, Mrs Safiya Abdul, a private sector employee, commended the President for giving the immediate order to implement the new minimum wage, saying that it would enable workers to meet up with the current economic challenges.

“I also want to commend the efforts of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and its counterpart Trade Union Congress (TUC) on their struggles to give workers a better life.

“The drive for the new minimum wage shows the collective efforts of both the leaders of the union and the corporation of civil servants across the country,” she said.

Abdul however, urged NLC to continue its monitoring in ensuring that private firms complied with the new minimum wage.

Also, Ahmed Musa, a civil servant, said that quick implementation of the new minimum wage would increase the confidence of workers in the present administration.

“This administration of president Buhari has promised to improve the living standard of lives of the less privileged Nigerians and reduce poverty among them.

“When salaries are increased, people will at least live a comfortable life,’’ he said.

Vanguard