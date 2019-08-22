Buhari assures Nigerians of selfless service

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday tasked all tiers of government to be alive to their responsibilities to the people including the hoards of unemployed youths in the country.

He stated this during a courtesy visit on the Emir of Zazzau, Dr Shehu Idris in his palace in Zaria, Kaduna State.

The president noted that issues of unemployment would be quickly addressed when all levels of government lived up to their duties.

“I have been talking to the Governor when we were driving, the young people, the population growth here is so big and the 20 and below are the majority.

“And they don’t seem to care how you make it, but they want the leadership to provide jobs, to provide security and all other things that are expected of government.

“A lot of them have not got the opportunity for further education, so let us study the constitution and see the responsibilities of three tiers of government.”

“Before you push everything to me, I am just reminding you that I will do my best and I will make sure that the new cabinet is working for the good of Nigeria and Nigerians.”

Buhari acknowledged the massive votes he received in Kano and Kaduna states, saying that was why he allocated two ministerial seats to each of the states.

“Kaduna and Kano State are the only two states I gave two substantive positions in my council, so I have appreciated your votes and paid you back by giving you Ministers of Environment and Finance.”

He expressed happiness that people were willing to support his administration without even government talking to them about it, adding that this is genuine support.

The President assured the Emir that he would do his best in attending to some requests presented to him before leaving office.

“Your Highness, your shopping list is an expensive one and since I have four years to go, I will try and start or do most of them before I go.

“So that when I eventually go it will be on your record that I listened to your representation on behalf of your constituency.

“We are in a very difficult time. The Emir has mentioned about insecurity and you know it very well that my party and myself identified three issues right from 2015.

“Number one is security, because you have to secure a country or an institution to manage it properly and the second one is economy and third fight against corruption.”

Earlier, the Emir appealed to the President to look into the issue of collapsed industries in Kaduna State with a view to proffering urgent solution to the problem.

He pleaded with the President to consider the possibility of reconstructing or rehabilitating Zaria-Pambeguwa road, Kaduna-Jos road and Zaria-Funtua road.

He Emir also reminded the President that the Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital (ABUTH) being one of the oldest hospitals established in 1967 was being challenged by lack of funds.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Emir later presented a horse to the President as a sign of appreciation for the visit.

NAN also reports that the President had inaugurated the second phase of Zaria Water Project, PZ- Kwangila dual carriage way and ABU Business School. (NAN)

