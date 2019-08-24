By Ayo Onikoyi

Three of Nigeria’s biggest entertainers graced the finale of Hi-Life Fest 2019. After three months of sensational music performances across south-east Nigeria, Hi-Life Fest finally reached an epic crescendo on Sunday, 18th of August 2019.

All four finalists brought their A-game as they attempted to stake their claim on the grand prize. Frank Onyeka, Chimaroke Chimex, Chijioke Charles, and Umunnukwe Nwanja are some of the most talented budding highlife talents in Nigeria and it was a stunning showpiece, watching these guys strut their stuff in a bid to be crowned champions on the night.

The night was full of sensational performances by the contestants as well as the guest artistes which included veteran singer – Onyeka Onwenu, the Limpopo master – KCEE, and indigenous rapper and brand ambassador – Phyno.

These superstars were not the only artists to grace the stage, as the previous winners of Hi-Life Fest took the stage to delight the guests in attendance. Chibest David and Dons Ifeanyi provided the perfect precedent for the night, as their performances reminded all in attendance of the immense talent of these young Highlife talents.

While all the side-attractions were quite remarkable, the night belonged to the winners in both the dance and music category. Ofu Obi dance troupe walked home with 2 million Naira, while Chijioke Charlesearned the mouth-watering sum of 5 million Naira.

It’s hard to imagine a more exciting conclusion to the 2019 edition of Hi-Life Fest, and it will be exciting to see how the talents which have emerged from this platform continue to further their craft and become bonafide stars.