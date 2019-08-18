Breaking News
Brexit minister signs order to end all EU laws in Britain

Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay has signed an order that will end all European Union (EU) Laws applying in Britain from Oct. 31.

The British government made this known in a statement on Sunday.

According to the government, Barclay has signed into law legislation to repeal the Act of Parliament which set in stone Britain’s EU (then EEC) membership in 1972.

The European Communities Act 1972 is the vehicle that sees regulations flow into British law directly from the EU’s lawmaking bodies in Brussels.

The order will repeal the 1972 Act, and bring the European Union Withdrawal Act into force.

The repeal of the 1972 Act will take effect when Britain formally leaves the EU on Oct. 31. (Xinhua/NAN)

