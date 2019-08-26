Brexi talks likely to go down to the very last minute, Boris Johnson says

British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, said he was prepared to take Brexit talks with the EU down to the very last minute before the Oct. 31 exit deadline.

Johnson said this at a news conference as the G7 conference in Biarritz drew to a close.

He added that if necessary to take a decision to leave without a deal on that day.

When asked by Reuters if he was prepared to take talks with the EU right up to Oct. 31, Johnson said: “Well I do think that the EU does tend to come to an agreement right at the end.”

“Clearly for us, the walking away as it were, would come on Oct. 31 when we would take steps to come out on the terms for which we will have by then made absolutely colossal and extensive and fantastic preparations,” he said.

He said that the British people were tired of Brexit being on the front pages of newspapers and that Brexit had to be implemented on Oct. 31.

Speaking of talks with the EU, Johnson said he wanted a deal, but that the bloc would have to accept a “backstopectomy” – the removal of the Irish border insurance policy known as the Irish backstop. (Reuters/NAN)

