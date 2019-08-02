Breaking: Vacate Nigeria now, Protesters tell Amnesty International

By Nwafor Sunday

Fumed with the statement credited to the Amnesty International, (AI), Protesters on Friday stormed the office of the international human rights organisation, demanding they vacate Nigeria.

Recall that AI had advised the Federal government to respect the rights of #RevolutionNow movement to assemble and seek freedom and just without fear or any intimidation.

In view of that, protesters who stormed AI’s office located at Maitama, with various placards accused the organisation of attempting to destabilise the country.

They equally accused AI of colluding with the opposition party to destabilise the country.

Reacting to this, the groups spokesman, Isa Sanusi, opined, “Amnesty International is a human rights organization and not affiliated to any interests, political, religious or commercial. We have been working on Nigeria since 1967 – our role is to hold governments to their obligations to respect and protect human rights, and to ensure that anyone whose rights are violated has an effective remedy,” the statement read.

“For this reason, the organization continues to call on the Nigerian government to use its authority and resources to investigate all allegations of human rights violations and abuses, including of rape, torture, arbitrary detentions and unlawful killings, to ensure reparation for the victims, to hold the perpetrators accountable, and to ensure non-repetition of the violations.

“Despite sponsored protests, we will not stay silent. In the face of efforts to evade responsibility or to smear our organization, we will continue to raise our voices whenever and wherever we see injustice, sexual abuse, discrimination against women, or any other violations of human rights in Nigeria.”

Vanguard