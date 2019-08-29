Breaking: Twitter freezes account of Yesufu, BBOG co-founder

By Nwafor Sunday

Twitter, a social media platform has frozen the account of Bring Back Our Girls, BBOG, co-founder, Aisha Yesufu.

On visiting the account on Thursday, Vanguard Correspondent noticed a write up saying, “Caution: this account is temporary restricted. You are seeing this warning because there has been some unusual activity from this account. Do you still want to view it?”

Twitter did not give any reason for freezing the account.

Below are some of her last tweets before her account was frozen.

Good evening everyone

Its time for review of the book Richest Man in Babylon. This week we would be reviewing Chapter 7 titled

The Walls of Babylon #BookReview#SavingsChallengeNaija — Aisha Yesufu (@AishaYesufu) August 27, 2019

Even if you have access to power or you have been given some power or whatever gain you get didn’t God say we should fight for justice even if against OURSELVES? pic.twitter.com/xarv6jl7TM — Aisha Yesufu (@AishaYesufu) August 28, 2019

You praised me when i called Goodluck Ebele Jonathan incompetent, clueless and inept. You insult me for calling Muhammadu Buhari @MBuhari incompetent, clueless and inept.

Why?

PERSONAL INCLINATION?

Are we not facing the same injustice? Is it because you have access to power? pic.twitter.com/7rQNpeVxnW — Aisha Yesufu (@AishaYesufu) August 28, 2019

That the President is old enough to be my father is not the reason I should not criticise him & make demands. It is about fighting for justice & God has enjoined us to stand firm even against ourselves & our parents to fight injustice!

Why are you focused on personal inclination? pic.twitter.com/V9GwjsoGGy — Aisha Yesufu (@AishaYesufu) August 28, 2019

That the President is today a Muslim like myself is not a reason that i should not criticise and make demands on him. That i voted for the President in 2015 is not a reason i should not criticise the President.

IT SHOULD NOT BE ABOUT PERSONAL INCLINATION!

ITS ABOUT JUSTICE! pic.twitter.com/e8Ew5kgRtn — Aisha Yesufu (@AishaYesufu) August 28, 2019

You now know that God enjoined us not to criticise leaders. So when you were criticising and making demands on former President Jonathan and calling him killer of your people you did not know God or did not hear what God said?

The God i worship said i should fight for justice pic.twitter.com/6vyA5w4mVs — Aisha Yesufu (@AishaYesufu) August 28, 2019

One mistake we must never make is assume it is only those who are out there eloquent in speaking and their voices loud that are fighting for our Nation! There are many who are fighting and changing the system who mostly stay behind the scene but doing great things tenaciously — Aisha Yesufu (@AishaYesufu) August 28, 2019

Fight the right fight https://t.co/8UWz8IS9A7 — Aisha Yesufu (@AishaYesufu) August 28, 2019

Oh my goodness!

Awareness programme needs to be embarked upon to teach people the importance of going straight to the hospital and getting the rape kit procedure done so as to collect evidence (DNA).

Everyone needs to learn what to do if raped.

Its an epidemic now sadly https://t.co/TVO9jPfKZO — Aisha Yesufu (@AishaYesufu) August 28, 2019



