Breaking: Twitter freezes account of Yesufu, BBOG co-founder

11:32 am

By Nwafor Sunday

Twitter, a social media platform has frozen the account of Bring Back Our Girls, BBOG, co-founder, Aisha Yesufu.

Aisha Yesufu

On visiting the account on Thursday, Vanguard Correspondent noticed a write up saying, “Caution: this account is temporary restricted. You are seeing this warning because there has been some unusual activity from this account. Do you still want to view it?”

Twitter did not give any reason for freezing the account.

Below are some of her last tweets before her account was frozen.


