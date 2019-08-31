Breaking News
How thunderbolt killed a boy for eating stolen eggs in Ekiti

On 1:15 pmIn Newsby

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ado Ekiti -A secondary school boy has been struck to death by thunderbolt in Emure Ekiti. The incident which occurred at the early hours of Saturday has thrown the community into mourning.

Reports say the boy and his friend had gone to a mountain in the community where they stole some eggs from a fowl which was already in hatching process.

The boys were said to have chased away the hen and packed the eggs and fried it.

The deceased was however struck dead by thunder after eating the egg but his partner was yet to eat his own portion when the incident happened.

At the moment Vanguard gathered that traditional worshipers have stormed the community to make necessary sacrifices and to appease the god of thunder so as to save the life of the second boy.

