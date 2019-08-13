Breaking News
Translate

Breaking: Sanwo-Olu transmits final list of commissioners, advisers to assembly

On 2:30 pmIn Business, Newsby

Lagos State Governor Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Tuesday, transmitted the final list of his cabinet nominees to the State House of Assembly.

cabinet nominees , Sanwo-Olu,Omotoso, Lagos
Sanwo-Olu

This is coming four weeks after the Governor sent the first batch of the list to the lawmakers for screening.

Thirteen Commissioner- and Special Adviser-designates made the second list, which had already been transmitted to the legislature.

A statement by the Deputy Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, said the second list had names of accomplished politicians and technocrats who “understand the current need of Lagos” and the development agenda of the Governor.

Why I dumped Buhari to support Atiku, Buba Galadima tells tribunal (Opens in a new browser tab)

Sanwo-Olu’s media aide said the selection process was rigorous, because of the need to constitute the best team that would serve Lagos in line with the Sanwo-Olu administration’s vision of delivering a city-state that will rank among the top most liveable cities in the world.
Breaking: Sanwo-Olu transmits final list of commissioners, advisers to assembly
Below are names in the second batch of nominees:

1. MR. OLADELE AJAYI

2. MR. OLUWATOYIN FAYINKA

3. MRS. YETUNDE AROBIEKE

4. MR. OLANREWAJU SANUSI

5. MR. JOE IGBOKWE

6. MR. BONU SOLOMON SAANU

7. ARC. KABIRU AHMED

8. MRS. LOLA AKANDE

9. PRINCE ANOFI OLANREWAJU ELEGUSHI

10. MRS. SOLAPE HAMMOND

11. MR. MORUF AKINDERU FATAI

12. MRS. SHULAMITE OLUFUNKE ADEBOLU

13. MR. TOKUNBO WAHAB

Vanguard

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.