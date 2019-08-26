Breaking News
Breaking: Police stray bullet kills man in Lagos

By Usman Evelyn

A stray bullet from an unidentified police man,  snuffed life out of a man, Sunday night, at Shogunle  area of Lagos.Police

The deceased, Waliu Dauda, was   a chair renter. He had gone to park the chairs he rented out to a church, at about 8pm, when the unexpected happened.

Eye witnesses said that the church located at Bello street, had a special programme where some dignitaries who came with police escorts were invited.

One of the policemen was said to have fired some shots into the air, while leading unnamed  dignitary  out of  the church premises. Unfortunately, Dauda, was hit by the bullet, killing him on the spot.

