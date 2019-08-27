Breaking: Police release COZA Pastor Fatoyinbo on bail

By Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

…Rape Allegation: Police release COZA Pastor Fatoyinbo on Bail following arrival of Key witness from Port Harcourt.

Following the late arrival of the witness of Pastor Biodun Fatoyibo from Port Harcourt on Tuesday night, the Police authorities at Force Criminal Investigations Department have granted him bail and released.

Vanguard gathered last night that the expected arrival of the witness, which Fatoyinbo said is very important to the case, was responsible for the delay in releasing the Pastor on bail.

“Now that he has come from Port Harcourt to make his statement (as at 8pm), his bail process has commenced.

“His surety has been on ground to take him on bail. He will be granted bail in a matter of minutes”, the source told Vanguard.

