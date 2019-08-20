Breaking News
BREAKING: Police rearrest notorious kidnapper, Wadume in Kano

On 3:46 pm

Remember notorious kidnapper, Hamisu Wadume, who was arrested by Intelligence Response Team and was waylaid by soldiers in Takum? He has been rearrested by members of the police.

Wadume, police
Hamisu Wadume

A statement, Frank Mba, the force spokesperson confirmed that  Wadume was re-arrested in the late hours of Monday at his hideout at Layin Mai Allo Hotoro area of Kano State.

“The operatives of the Nigeria Police have re-arrested the notorious kidnap kingpin, Alhaji Hamisu Bala Wadume.

“He was re-arrested in the late hours of August 19  in his hideout at Layin Mai Allo Hotoro area of Kano State.

“It would be recalled that the Police had been on the massive manhunt for the suspect, Alhaji Hamisu Bala Wadume since  August 6,  following the unfortunate incident in Ibi, Taraba State which resulted in the brutal murder of three Police Officers and two civilians, and injury to five others.

“The suspect, who was appropriately restrained at the time of the incident, was subsequently released by his “rescuers” after they had destroyed the restraining handcuffs,” Mba said.

