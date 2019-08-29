Breaking: Plateau governor, ‘Lalong’ sacks SSG, appoints Chief of Staff

By Nwafor Sunday

Governor, Simon Lalong of Plateau state, Thursday sacked the Acting Secretary to the State Government, Mr Richard Tokma.

He replaced him with Prof. Danladi Abok Atu.

A statement by the Director of Press and Public Affairs, Mr Makut Macham has it that Lalong equally appointed Noel K. Donjur as his Chief of Staff.

Read the statement below:

“Plateau State Governor Rt.Hon. Simon Bako Lalong has announced the appointment of Prof. Danladi Abok Atu as the Secretary to the Government of Plateau State. Prof. Atu until now is the Director, Institute for Peace and Social Rehabilitation, University of Abuja.

“Similarly, the Governor has appointed Noel K. Donjur as his Chief of Staff. Until his appointment, Mr. Donjur was a former Commissioner for Works and Current Member of the Plateau State Economic Council”

Vanguard